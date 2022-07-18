Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 13.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 308,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

