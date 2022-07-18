Brokerages Set Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSLLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Siltronic from €96.00 ($96.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siltronic from €110.00 ($110.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Siltronic to €95.00 ($95.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

About Siltronic

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.89 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.