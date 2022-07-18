Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

