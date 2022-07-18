Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.75.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of RBA opened at C$88.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$62.02 and a twelve month high of C$94.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The business had revenue of C$498.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.48%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

