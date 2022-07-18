Analysts Set Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target at $26.11

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($29.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bureau Veritas from €30.80 ($30.80) to €22.30 ($22.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $25.26 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

