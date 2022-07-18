Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $25.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

Several research analysts have commented on BE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of BE opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,074 shares of company stock worth $281,925. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.