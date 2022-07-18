Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $66.77

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,832 shares of company stock worth $4,197,817 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable Stock Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Tenable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tenable by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 312.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.