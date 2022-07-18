Analysts Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Price Target at $204.50

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:PNC opened at $153.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.03. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

