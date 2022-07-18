Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,968 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,859,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,555,000 after buying an additional 423,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

