Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $43.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus cut their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.