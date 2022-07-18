Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $147.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

