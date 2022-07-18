Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.60%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.