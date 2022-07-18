Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
AKTX stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
