Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

AKTX stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.