Bridgetown (BTWN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bridgetown to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bridgetown and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 578 913 18 2.52

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Bridgetown’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgetown and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.12 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.79

Bridgetown’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bridgetown peers beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

