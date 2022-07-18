Brokerages Set AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) PT at $214.50

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLVLY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

