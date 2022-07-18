easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives $691.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $691.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $4.30 on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

