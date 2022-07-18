Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
PFIE stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
