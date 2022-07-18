Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

PFIE stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

