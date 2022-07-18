Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

