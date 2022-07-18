StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

RMTI opened at $1.22 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

