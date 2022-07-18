StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RMTI opened at $1.22 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
