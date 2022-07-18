Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
