Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

