StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock.

Tarena International Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.40 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.56.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

