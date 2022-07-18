Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

