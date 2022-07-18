Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Summer Infant Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.89.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.
Summer Infant Company Profile
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.