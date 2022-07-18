Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summer Infant Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.