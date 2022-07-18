Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.26 on Friday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 184,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.88% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.