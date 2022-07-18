Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance
TENX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.25. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.96.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.