Kinder Morgan (KMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KMI stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94.
KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 119,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 533,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
