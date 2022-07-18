Analysts Set Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target at $142.20

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLTZY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $5.50 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.6811 dividend. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

