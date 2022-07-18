Wipro (WIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 55.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 211,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wipro by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

