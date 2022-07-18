NVE (NVEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $46.71 on Monday. NVE has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NVE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NVE by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

