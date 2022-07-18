Analysts Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT at $7.72

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($5.80) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.40 ($9.40) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $5.55 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

