Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

