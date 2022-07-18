JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.95.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of JPM opened at $112.95 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.