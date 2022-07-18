BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 530

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 530 ($6.30) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.42) price target (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.83)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 510 ($6.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.35) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.35) to GBX 472 ($5.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.33) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 511 ($6.08).

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 2.5 %

BP opened at GBX 373.10 ($4.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.28 billion and a PE ratio of -5.22. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.42). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 409.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 391.59.

BP Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BP

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.78%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($370.90). In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($370.90). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £379.26 ($451.07). Insiders bought a total of 257 shares of company stock valued at $105,847 over the last three months.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.