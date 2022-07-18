FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Trisura Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$110.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$32.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$49.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

