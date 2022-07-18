Financial Analysis: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 13.64% 5.14% 0.21% Chino Commercial Bancorp 24.60% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 0.81 -$932.03 million $0.38 5.95 Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.39 $3.13 million $1.19 9.79

Chino Commercial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mizuho Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chino Commercial Bancorp beats Mizuho Financial Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet needs for customers; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. Its branch network included Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust and Banking, and Mizuho Securities; and ATMs in Japan. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. Chino Commercial Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

