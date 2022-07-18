Contrasting Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and Enovis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $126.68 million 10.69 -$41.14 million ($1.66) -33.72 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.76 $71.66 million $1.32 41.14

Volatility and Risk

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Establishment Labs and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus target price of $97.83, suggesting a potential upside of 74.80%. Enovis has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Establishment Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Enovis.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -29.77% -70.10% -27.60% Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57%

Summary

Enovis beats Establishment Labs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

