Head-To-Head Contrast: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) vs. The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The New Ireland Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 37.16% 9.01% 3.88% The New Ireland Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The New Ireland Fund has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. The New Ireland Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The New Ireland Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.39 $30.09 million $1.30 10.47 The New Ireland Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The New Ireland Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of The New Ireland Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of The New Ireland Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance and The New Ireland Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25 The New Ireland Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than The New Ireland Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats The New Ireland Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the ISEQ Index. It was formerly known as Irish Investment Fund Inc. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. was formed on December 14, 1989 and is domiciled in the United States.

