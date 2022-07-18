Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target at $14.00

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $8.66 on Friday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

