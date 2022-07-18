Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

