Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.2 %

CPXWF stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

