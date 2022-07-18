FY2023 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $821.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flowserve by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.