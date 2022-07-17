Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

