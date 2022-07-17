Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,514 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 896.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE F opened at $11.88 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

