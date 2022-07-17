Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RTX opened at $91.23 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.