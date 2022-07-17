Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,503 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,628.43.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

