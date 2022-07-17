Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

