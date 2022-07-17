Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

