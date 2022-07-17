CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

