CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,112 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

