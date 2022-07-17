Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

MUB stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

